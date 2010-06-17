Guess Which Asian Energy Companies Will Win Big From The BP Crisis

BP’s competitors are watching the company’s crisis intently, ready to pounce should a cash-strapped BP be forced to sell some of its world-class energy assets at bargain basement prices.



From testimony on the hill, U.S. energy companies made it clear that they intend to place all of the blame on BP’s negligence. They were at pains to avoid the notion that huge oil leaks might be a risk for the entire deepwater industry.

They’re terrified of tighter regulation, and so are painting the entire debacle as 100% the result of BP’s errors and 0% the result of their industry’s inherent environmental risks. Exxon (XOM) would never spill oil like this…

So it’s pin the tail on BP, and at this stage the more damage to BP the better for competitors, since soaring compensation and clean up costs could knock out a major rival, and create interesting acquisition opportunities as well.

Yet while American energy companies made it clear in this week’s testimony that their chips were stacked against BP, far quieter Chinese companies also have a huge interest in the death of BP as we know it.

That’s because many BP assets would make great fits with Chinese energy giants reports Caixin. New energy assets are pretty hard to come by these days in case you haven’t heard.

Thus some have speculated that China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the parent of PetroChina (Ticker: PTR), might be interested in buying out BP entirely. But fat chance getting that past the British public. More likely would be select acquisitions by Chinese majors such as CNPC, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC, Ticker: CEO), and Sinopec (Ticker: SNP), as a distressed BP struggles to raise cash.

BP has assets in Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America, areas that Sinopec and CNPC are eying in particular, according to Caixin sources.

