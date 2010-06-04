Chinese Electricity Consumption Forecasts A Commodities Surge

Chinese electricity demand has had a decent relationship with Chinese industrial activity, which is itself related to all-important Chinese commodities demand (which drives many global commodities).



For example, according to Standard Bank, Chinese electricity production grew by an average of 14.3% per year since 2004, while China’s economy grew 10.5% per year over the period. Longer-term horizons suggest a similar correlation, electricity demand has become a pretty standard check on other Chinese economic statistics.

If it continues to be a decent indicator of economic activity, then commodity bulls could be in for a nice surprise later this year:

Metal Miner:

However, since July of last year, electricity generation in China has risen substantially — well above levels seen in 2008. Electricity production ended 2009 at an all-time high. This pattern is consistent with China’s GDP data in 2009. Indications are that production during the 5 months of 2010 was also strong, although there was a small downturn in electricity generation in April (this could be seen as a seasonal drop similar to previous years).

Macquerie attributed some of China’s switch from imports to exports as a sign of supply chain de-stocking. Once complete, the strong electricity generation figures suggest demand could pick up again later in the year supporting prices in late 2010/early 2011.

Commodities have faced uncertainty lately due to softness in Chinese demand, which as mentioned above has been blamed on inventory destocking. Once de-stocking ends, it will be back to the races… assuming no economic disasters (a sharp slow-down) coming out of China in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.