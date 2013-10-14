Everybody's Talking About This Chinese Editorial Calling For A 'De-Americanized' World

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A corridor is marked closed to foot traffic at the U.S. Capitol, as the current budget fracas and potential government shutdown unfolds, in Washington, September 30, 2013.

From time to time, an editorial shows up in a Chinese news outlet that people pay attention to because they think that it somehow represents some elite view held by members of government.

Over the weekend, a story popped up Xinhua calling on the world to become “De-Americanized” and lots of people are passing it around, given the embarrassing situation of what’s happening in Washington.

The article goes beyond mere slamming DC over fiscal failures, but takes on the entire premise of US global influence:

As U.S. politicians of both political parties are still shuffling back and forth between the White House and the Capitol Hill without striking a viable deal to bring normality to the body politic they brag about, it is perhaps a good time for the befuddled world to start considering building a de-Americanized world. Emerging from the bloodshed of the Second World War as the world’s most powerful nation, the United States has since then been trying to build a global empire by imposing a postwar world order, fueling recovery in Europe, and encouraging regime-change in nations that it deems hardly Washington-friendly. With its seemingly unrivalled economic and military might, the United States has declared that it has vital national interests to protect in nearly every corner of the globe, and been habituated to meddling in the business of other countries and regions far away from its shores. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has gone to all lengths to appear before the world as the one that claims the moral high ground, yet covertly doing things that are as audacious as torturing prisoners of war, slaying civilians in drone attacks, and spying on world leaders.

It goes on like that.

Does the editorial have any significance to anything? We have no idea, except that there are probably elites in China looking at the US and wondering why the hell we’re clowning around. And that at the margins doesn’t help the world. But whether it really hurts anything or matters in a substantive way is up for debate.

