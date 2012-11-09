Another Round Of 'Green Shoots' In China

Photo: AP Photos/Andy Wong

This has definitely been a big theme of the last month or two: The idea that the Chinese economy was no longer hard landing.A fresh batch of data out overnight helps confirm that idea.



Via MarketWatch: Retail sales grew 14.5% YOY vs. expectations of 14%. Fixed Asset Investment grew 20.7 (a hair ahead of estimates). Industrial output grew 9.6%, ahead of 9.4%.

As Kit Juckes of SocGen puts it: “The Chinese data do not mean that an economic rebound is coming, or that growth will settle at 7 ½% – the new trend rate will be slower than that. As George Magnus put it on radio 4 this morning, this is the end of extrapolation for China’s growth story. However, it does reinforce the fact that the “tail risk” of a Chinese hard landing is fading.”

