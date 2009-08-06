Chinese Drywall Victims Decide Between Good Health And Good Credit

Today the Journal revives an old scare story: The dreaded Chinese drywall.



It’s the sickly, smelly, low-quality drywall that found its way into so many boomtime homes, and now residents claim it’s making them sick.

The Cramers—along with thousands of other homeowners in Florida and elsewhere—now believe that imported Chinese drywall is making them sick and destroying their property. The drywall, which is used in walls and ceilings, is emitting sulfur-compound gases that homeowners have described as giving off a sour or “rotten egg” odor. Many blame the fumes for eye, skin and breathing irritation and nosebleeds, as well as the corrosion of copper pipes, electrical wiring and air conditioners.

The Cramers say if government tests conclude the Chinese drywall is a health hazard, they will be left with a difficult choice: “We will have to either ruin our son’s life by staying, or ruin our credit by walking away from the home,” says the 34-year-old Mr. Cramer. Read the whole thing >

Other Chinese Drywall stats

At least 100,000 homes were built using Chinese drywall, mostly in 2006 and 2007.

Complaints have been filed in 23 states.

It can cost $100k to replace the drywall and wiring in an affected home.

Home builder Lennar (LEN) has already set aside $40 million.

