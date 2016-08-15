An Olympic diver got engaged to her teammate after winning a silver medal

There are a number of athlete couples competing together in the Olympics this year.

But one Olympic couple — Chinese diver He Zi, and her teammate and boyfriend, Qin Kai — showed up the others by getting engaged.

Qin, 30, proposed to 25-year-old He in a touching moment after she came in second place in the women’s three-metre springboard diving competition on August 14.

Once the athlete picked up her silver medal at the podium, Qin dropped to one knee and popped the question, presenting her with a ring and a red rose, according to the Associated Press.

The diver nodded yes, and the couple — who have been together for six years — embraced in front of a cheering audience.

Here’s the surprise proposal as it unfolded:

“He said a lot of things,” the silver medal winner told the Associated Press, speaking of Qin’s proposal. “He made a lot of promises, but the most important thing is this is the guy I can trust for the rest of my life.”

While the proposal gave He another cause for celebration, her teammate Shi Tingmao — who came in first place with 406.05 points in the same diving competition — picked up a gold medal for their team. He was close in second place, scoring 387.90 points.

This isn’t the first proposal to occur at this year’s Olympics. After a game of rugby, Brazilian player Isadora Cerullo got engaged to her girlfriend Marjorie Enya, a volunteer manager at the event.

Here is a video:





NOW WATCH: Usain Bolt reveals his key to winning



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.