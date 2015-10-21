13 Chinese customs that are shocking to foreigners

China hosts both long-standing and relatively new customs that travellers might initially be surprised by.
For example, burping in the country is seen as a way of giving thanks to the chef and gifts will often be refused several times before they are accepted.
Take a look at the infographic below to learn about the 13 customs you should know before visiting the country.
NOW WATCH: What the Chinese saying ‘The ugly wife is a treasure at home’ actually means
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.