Chinese crude oil imports are falling

Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

China’s crude oil imports weakened in June, falling to 30.62 million tonnes, according to Chinese customs data released on Wednesday.

That was down on the 32.24 million tonne figure of May, along with the record monthly total of 33.15 million tonnes seen in December 2015.

While the weakest level since January this year, crude oil imports over the past year rose to 358.7 million tonnes, the highest level on record.

