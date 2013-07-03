Chinese Counterfeiters Have Even Knocked Off A Giant Rubber Duck

China is known for it’s hilariously bad knock-off, be they accessories, technology, or even architecture.



And now we can add another imitation to the list: Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman’s “Rubber Duck.”

At least 10 scaled replicas of the artist’s creation have appeared all over China after the artist displayed his inflatable installation in Hong Kong last month, according to Reuters.

They have popped up in Zhejiang province, Henan province, Liaoning province, and Shanghai, among other places.

Some photos of the counterfeit rubber duckies, below:

A 43 foot duck in Shenyang, Liaoning province for the Dragon Boat Festival.

A 50 foot duck in a river in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province being held up by a crane.

An undercover duck hanging out with a vendor in Shanghai.

And a duck watching a laborer walk through an artificial lake in Luoyang, Henan province.

