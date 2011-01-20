POP QUIZ: What's The #1 Thing That Chinese Consumers Spend Their Money On?

OK, it’s a bit of a trick question…



According to Credit Suisse, which has just published a new guide to emerging market consumers, the #1 place consumers spend their money on is “savings” (hey, it’s their categorization!). Food comes next.

Photo: Credit Suisse

Meanwhile, if you want to see a starkly different situation, check out the situation in Egypt, and you can get an idea for why, with food prices surging, there are such high concerns about stability there now.

Photo: Credit Suisse

