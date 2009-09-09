Chinese Company Plans A Bid For Volvo

Ford still hasn’t unloaded Volvo, but that might change.



Reuters via Shanghai Securities News says the parent of China’s Geely Automotive is planning on making a bid with a domestic investment firm, but declined to say who that firm was.

China already owns Hummer, so it might as well buy a nice car company, right?

