Chinese commodity futures are still going nuts

Chinese base and bulk commodity futures are still going nuts on Monday, continuing the uber-bullish price action seen last week.

Here’s the scoreboard at the lunch break on Monday:

SHFE Copper ¥48,960 , 1.18%

¥48,960 , 1.18% SHFE Aluminium ¥14,030 , 1.70%

¥14,030 , 1.70% SHFE Zinc ¥24,305 , 6.98%

¥24,305 , 6.98% SHFE Nickel ¥98,300 , 1.64%

¥98,300 , 1.64% SHFE Rebar ¥3,306 , 5.25%

¥3,306 , 5.25% DCE Iron Ore ¥622.00 , 4.36%

¥622.00 , 4.36% DCE Coking Coal ¥1,502.50, 4.89%

¥1,502.50, 4.89% DCE Coke ¥2,048.00, 6.75%

Simply enormous, and driven by a combination of fundamental and speculative factors.

This chart shows the May 2017 rebar (white) and iron ore (yellow) futures traded separately on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and Dalian Commodities Exchanges.

The former sits at the highest level since April 2014, the latter at a level not seen since September 2014.

