Chinese commodity futures are getting obliterated

Picture: Getty Images

Chinese commodity futures, with the exception of nickel and aluminium, are getting obliterated on Friday, cascading lower upon the resumption of trade following the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Here’s the current scoreboard as at 2.30pm AEST.

SHFE Copper ¥46,820 , -2.54%

SHFE Aluminium ¥13,805 , -0.86%

SHFE Zinc ¥22,555 , -1.36%

SHFE Nickel ¥83,780 , 1.76%

SHFE Rebar ¥3,106 , -6.98%

DCE Iron Ore ¥611.00 , -5.49%

DCE Coking Coal ¥1,166.50 , -5.12%

DCE Coke ¥1,576.50 , -5.46%

The losses coincide with steps taken by the People’s Bank of China to drain liquidity from China’s financial system following Lunar New Year celebrations.

It also followed a disappointing Caixin-IHS Markit manufacturing PMI report for January which fell to 51.0, indicating that activity levels for smaller Chinese firms improved at a slower pace than that seen in December.

