Chinese commodity futures are getting obliterated

Chinese commodity futures, with the exception of nickel and aluminium, are getting obliterated on Friday, cascading lower upon the resumption of trade following the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Here’s the current scoreboard as at 2.30pm AEST.
SHFE Copper ¥46,820 , -2.54%
SHFE Aluminium ¥13,805 , -0.86%
SHFE Zinc ¥22,555 , -1.36%
SHFE Nickel ¥83,780 , 1.76%
SHFE Rebar ¥3,106 , -6.98%
DCE Iron Ore ¥611.00 , -5.49%
DCE Coking Coal ¥1,166.50 , -5.12%
DCE Coke ¥1,576.50 , -5.46%
The losses coincide with steps taken by the People’s Bank of China to drain liquidity from China’s financial system following Lunar New Year celebrations.
It also followed a disappointing Caixin-IHS Markit manufacturing PMI report for January which fell to 51.0, indicating that activity levels for smaller Chinese firms improved at a slower pace than that seen in December.
