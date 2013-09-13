Chinese Commodity Demand Is Exploding Again

This is an important chart for the entire emerging world, or at least the substantial portion of it that relies on Chinese commodity demand for outside money.

Chinese demand for commodities is surging again, per this chart from Morgan Stanley.

Of late, Chinese data has come in much better than expected, and there’s a general sense that the country is stepping on the gas pedal again, investing in infrastructure and so forth to rev up GDP.

