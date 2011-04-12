That’s the ratio of jobs to jobs seekers in China’s civil service.



Specifically, via Caijing:

More than 190,000 people attended a national exam that used to select public servants on Sunday in central China’s Anhui Province.

The province said it has 5,352 job vacancies this year, with the enrollment proportion touched up to 1:834, namely there will be 834 people pursuing for one post.

Read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.