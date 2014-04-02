Residents Of A Polluted Chinese City Clamored For Fresh Mountain Air That Was Delivered In Bags

A Chinese travel company brought bags of air from China’s Laojun Mountain to Zhengzhou in China’s Henan province, reports Te-Ping Chen at The Wall Street Journal.

Zenghzou, like many major Chinese cities has struggled with a smog problem. On Monday Zhengzhou’s air quality index (AQI) was at 158. This compares to a reading of 45 in Bakersfield California, which is the most polluted city in the U.S., The WSJ reports.

Of course this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard such reports out of China.

Chinese officials and businesses have been trying to come up with a multitude of ways to tackle China’s smog problem.

Officials have introduced curbs on car purchases and use in certain cities. Aviation Industry Corporation of China was testing a parafoil smog-clearing drone. A multimillionaire handed out free canned air, according to NPR.

The event was intended to promote fresh mountain air from Laojun Mountain, a tourist resort.

The air was reportedly brought from 118 miles away.

Curbing pollution is one of the top priorities of Chinese policymakers.

