China's 5 Characters Of The Year: Inflation, Resentment, grey, Demolish & Death

For all the talk of China rising and taking over the world, most Chinese will remember 2010 as a miserable year, according to a poll at China Daily.



The five characters of the year stand for price rise, resentment, grey, demolish and death.

Zhang or price rise won far and away the most votes. The meaning is clear, with consumer prices up 4.4% last month and food prices reportedly higher.

Resentment is understandable too after currency wars with the U.S. and political tensions with Japan.

grey sounds bleak enough.

Demolish refers to the incredible pace demolition and new construction going on through the country — something of a positive and a negative.

Death is pretty bleak too.

The Shanghai Composite is down nearly 7% for the year, but GDP is soaring.

