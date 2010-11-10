Chinese Central Bank Announces High Alert For Inflation

Here’s what spooked Chinese stocks today — new Chinese inflation data comes out this Thursday and already the central bank has warned that it will do whatever it takes to control inflation.



China Daily:

China will maintain a high alert for inflation risks and will not leave inflation unchecked, Ma Delun, deputy governor with the People’s Bank of China, or the central bank, said Tuesday.

The central bank will closely watch the market and carry out open market operations to reach the goals set for the currency policies, Ma said at a forum held in Beijing.

This is why some traders are freaked out about another surprise interest rate hike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.