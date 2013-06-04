China Blocks Searches For 'Big Yellow Duck' After Brilliant Tiananmen Square Pun

Chinese censors have banned the search term “Big Yellow Duck” after an image circulating on the microblogging site Sina Weibo creatively evoked the iconic image of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.



The words “today,” “tonight,” “June 4,” were also censored ahead of the 24th anniversary of the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

The use of a duck is a play on the large, open-air duck by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofmanthat is floating in Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong and spawning a bunch of imitations across China.

Here’s the orginal picture, taken on June 5, 1989:

The Tiananmen protests — also known as the June Fourth Incident in Chinese — were forcibly suppressed when hardline leaders ordered the military to enforce martial law on unarmed civilians in the heart of the country’s capital.

Student demonstrators had occupied for seven weeks before troops with assault rifles and tanks inflicted thousands of casualties on unarmed civilians trying to block the military’s advance.

Today, with the help of giant water fowl, netizens have scored a victory to honour those protesting that day.





