CRASH TEST: Here's Why Chinese Cars Are Not Ready For Primetime

Photo: Roger Wo via Flickr

Over the past few years there has been a lot of discussion as to when Chinese cars will be entering the American marketplace.With Warren Buffett’s investment in Chinese automaker BYD as well as growing interest from Chery and other Chinese automakers, the day for these cars in America could be fast approaching.



But will they be worth your dime?

Throughout the years, the structural integrity of Chinese cars has been tested over and over, but they have often been found to lag far behind their contemporaries from other countries.

According to China Daily, independent crash testing was only instituted in the nation in 2006. Cars from before 2006 were tested solely by the manufacturers, who were not required to publish the results to the public.

To be fair, there have been recent advances with two models achieving impressive four-star crash test ratings, according to Car Advice. But that still means a large number of Chinese automakers are mired in ratings of three stars or below.

Without an established history of automotive production, Chinese automakers need to rely on pricing to make their cars the most attractive to prospective buyers. In order to reach that value price point, they need to find areas to cut costs in the assembly; hence the poor scores.

While they can be a great value proposition, the trade off in safety surely is not worth the price.

Now, we are not saying that the Chinese automakers will never be successful; they will certainly get there over time. But as is the situation with any new player, it may be best to wait a few generations before buying.

