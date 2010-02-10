Chinese Car Sales Go Parabolic

Joe Weisenthal

Barring some total collapse that not even Jim Chanos is predicting, it’s hard to see any scenario in which the booming Chinese auto maker doesn’t have a seismic effect on global commodities consumption. Oil, yes, but also all the commodities that go into building roads (and the cars themselves).

Waverly Advisors has produced these two charts, showing just how dramatic the move up has been:

chinese cars

And:

chinese cars

 

Tagged In

cars china moneygame-us