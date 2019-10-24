A Chinese cafe is being criticised for painting dogs to look like pandas to increase social media 'likes'

Getty/China News Service One of the chow chow dogs painted to look like a panda.

A Chinese cafe is being criticised for painting dogs to look like pandas.

At The Cute Pet Games cafe in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, chow chow dogs are painted black and white to resemble panda cubs.

But after a video was posted on Weibo, the cafe received a fair amount of criticism, according to CNN.

PETA also condemned the practice in a statement sent to Insider, saying: “PETA urges travellers to stay away from any business that exploits animals for a money-grabbing gimmick and social media ‘likes.'”

The cafe owner insists the dogs are not harmed in the process, but he is no longer offering pet-dying, according to the Guardian.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Chinese cafe is being criticised for painting dogs to look like pandas.

At The Cute Pet Games cafe in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, chow chow dogs are painted black and white to resemble panda cubs.

Getty/China News Service

The cafe, which opened last month, is in a region that’s home to the endangered animals, according to the Guardian.

But after a video was posted about the dogs on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, an online debate has begun over the treatment of the animals.

“It costs 1,500 Chinese yuan ($US212) to dye (a pet) each time,” the owner, Mr Huang, said in the video, according to CNN.

Getty/China News Service

He also said the dye doesn’t harm the dogs, and the idea is that visitors in the cafe play with the animals while enjoying their food and drink.

The dyeing service has also been offered to customers who wanted to make their own pets resemble pandas, the Guardian reports.

Getty/China News Service

Dyeing pets has been a trend in China since the early 2010s, according to the BBC, but many people have expressed concern at the practice.



Read more:

People are worried China could recall its giant pandas from US zoos because of the trade war



“While they look adorable, dyeing the pet this way can easy hurt them,” one Weibo user wrote, according to CNN.

Another person added: “Why did he have to treat the dogs like that?”

Getty/China News Service

Animal rights organisation PETA is amongst those condemning the stunt.

“There are far better ways to show appreciation for pandas than by using sensitive dogs as dyeable decorative displays,” PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement sent to Insider.

“Coating dogs with chemical dyes is stressful and can even cause allergic reactions on their skin, nose, and eyes. PETA urges travellers to stay away from any business that exploits animals for a money-grabbing gimmick and social media ‘likes.'”

Getty/China News Service

Cafe owner Mr Huang insisted to Hongxing News that the dogs aren’t harmed by the dye and that he employs special staff for the process, according to the BBC.

But following the backlash, the cafe is reportedly no longer offering the pet-dying service, according to the Guardian.

“Chengdu is the home of pandas. We wanted to do something different, to differentiate us from other regular dog cafes and pet shops,” said Mr Huang as per the news site.

“As their owners, their lives are much better than ours. They are also very healthy. Netizens please don’t project your thoughts on to us,” he added on Weibo.

Read more:

This is the first-ever documented photo of a fully white albino giant panda

9 signs your dog doesn’t like you, even if you think they do

Police found 245 animals in ‘deplorable living conditions’ while performing a wellness check on 3 minors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.