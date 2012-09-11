A Chinese Businessman Protested KFC By Trying To Buy $22,000 Worth Of Family Meals

Photo: Screengrab from LiveLeak

Here’s a weird way to protest something.Wealthy Chinese businessman Yang Lin bought 22 buckets of KFC chicken and put them in front of the restaurant in Hankou, China, to protest the food cleanliness there, reports China Daily.



He had seen a worker making food without wearing gloves, a hat or a mask.

Then, he tried to buy 2,000 family buckets — about $22,000 worth of food, according to Eater — but KFC refused to serve him the meals, foiling his protest.

Well, it was a nice try, and his willingness to spend that kind of money showed his devotion to the cause. The gesture itself got plenty of media coverage, and in the end he managed to at least get acknowledgment from KFC.

Yum! Brands, KFC’s parent, tells China Daily that the workers involved are being disciplined and that it “appreciates Yang’s supervision.”

