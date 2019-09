At least 35 people are reported to have been killed in China’s bullet train disaster that has the potential to mark a turning point in the country’s aggressive spending on rail and other infrastructure.



This video of wreckage gives a good sense of how bad this was.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.