A 17 Year Old In China Sold A Kidney For An iPad And iPhone

Photo: AP

Nine men are on trial in China for helping a 17-year-old boy sell his kidney for cash to spend on an iPad and iPhone, reports Chinese news network Xinhua (hat tip to The Verge for finding it).The defendants are medical staff from an area hospital and a man named He Wei, who Xinhua colorfully describes as being “penniless and frustrated over gambling debts.”



The 17-year-old, identified as Wang, suffered renal failure after the surgery, and prosecutors are now seeking $356,849 in compensation for “intentional injury.”

Now check out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.