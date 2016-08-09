Chinese boxer mistakenly thinks he won an Olympic boxing match, has heartbreaking reaction when he realises he's wrong

Scott Davis

Chinese boxer LV Bin went through many people’s worst nightmare at the Rio Olympics on Monday.

When his bout with Kenyan boxer Peter Warui went down to a decision, Bin seemed confident he was going to win.

However, when the judge made the decision, Bin appeared to misunderstand the judge and began celebrating.

The only problem was that he actually lost, and seemed to only realise when Warui began celebrating even more excitedly.

Here was Bin when the announcement was first made. He even let out an excited scream.

Then, the sad realisation:

He barely had it in him to shake Warui’s hand.

In Bin’s defence, he wasn’t the only one that thought he beat Warui.

What made the blow easier to swallow is how happy the Kenyan team seemed. Warui’s coaches nailed a nice, organised dance to celebrate:

Derek Zoolander feels Bin’s pain.

Watch the entire video below:

