A Chinese Billionaire Reportedly Gave His Former Classmates An IPhone 6 Weeks Before The Phone Is Available In China

Christmas reportedly came a little early for the former classmates of Chinese philanthropist Qian Feng Lei.

According to Sina Tech (via TechInAsia), Qian gave all of his former classmates a gold iPhone 6.

The gold iPhones are engraved on the back with the year he graduated and the name of the school: “Class of 1992, Maoshan Middle School.”

The iPhone 6 won’t be released in China until Oct. 17. And Apple may have already racked up around 4 million reservations for the device (preorders don’t start until Oct. 10; a reservation is putting a hold on the iPhone to pick it up when it’s on sale on Oct. 17.)

It’s unclear how Qian got the iPhones. But this isn’t the first time he’s gifted the coveted devices to his pals. Last year he reportedly gave his former classmates an iPhone 5 during a school reunion.

Qian is a well-known philanthropist. He donated generously to the victims of the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, according to The Standard.

Former classmates posted pictures of the phone on their Weibo accounts.

There are no photos of the phones on Qian’s Weibo page (there is one of him and Alibaba founder Jack Ma, however), but others are praising his good deed on the site.

