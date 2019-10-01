A Chinese billionaire cut the price of his Beverly Hills mansion and relisted it for $22.5 million. Take a look at the sprawling home here.

Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, has cut the price of his California mansion by $US2.45 million.

Back in April, the Chinese businessman listed the six-bedroom home for $US24.95 million. However, in August, he reduced the price to $US22.5 million.

Yan Bin is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China.

The home was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real-estate developer Nile Niami, the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming reported.

The 9,393-square-foot mansion sits in swanky Beverly Hills, where the median home value is $US3,453,900. It includes everything from a landscaped courtyard to a glass wine room.

The property is currently represented by Ann Dashiell of Dashiell & Associates at Compass.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Yan Bin’s mansion is located in the swanky city of Beverly Hills. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value is $US3,453,900.

Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $US1.1 billion.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images



In April, the billionaire put the mansion on the market for $US24.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Real estate company Compass confirmed to Business Insider that in August, he reduced the price to $US22.5 million.



The property boasts 9,393 square feet of living space.



According to the Los Angeles Times, it was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real estate developer Nile Niami.



It includes six bedrooms …



… and six full bathrooms.



When it comes to indoor amenities, the home features everything from a gym and steam room to a wet bar.



There is also a glass-enclosed wine room …



… and a home theatre.



Outside, there’s a courtyard with an olive tree and a two-story fountain.



Here’s a closer look at the courtyard.



The outdoor patio is equipped with a kitchen area and various seating spaces.



Here’s a closer look at one of the seating areas.



Adjacent to the patio is a negative-edge infinity pool and spa.

