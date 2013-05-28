Incredible Footage Shows Chinese Baby Being Rescued From Sewage Pipe

This incredible video footage purports to show the rescue of a new born infant that was flushed down a toilet in Jinhua, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, China.



The baby was trapped in the sewage pipe for at least two hours before it was rescued, AFP reports.

Thankfully the child only suffered minor injuries and has been put in an incubator. They are now in stable condition. Police are still looking for his parents, who may be charged with attempted murder according to reports.

Footage of the rescue is below. Be warned, it is somewhat graphic and some viewers may find it disturbing:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.