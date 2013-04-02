3 Great Charts That Show How Huge China's Auto Market Is Going To Become

The latest Economics Asia Bloomberg Brief, put out by Michael McDonough, has a great section on the potential for the Chinese auto industry.



McDonough writes: “China’s goal of doubling per capita income by 2020 may boost auto sales 144 per cent to almost 4 million vehicles a month, more than three times the current U.S. total.”

So how will it get so big? These three charts really drive home how big it could be.

Bloomberg Brief

