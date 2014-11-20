Chinese Authorities Have Released Their Annual Shame List Of Illegal Renovations

In recent years, China’s City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau has taken to publishing a shame list of dodgy urban developments in order to let citizens know they won’t tolerate DIY knock-ups.

But these aren’t your typical boxed in verandahs or viewing platforms masquerading as decks. In China, necessity meets demand in ways that would have local officials here in Australia clutching at their collective chests.

The City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, otherwise known as Chengguan, says public criticism of it being seen to do nothing about the developments, particularly in regard to rich and well-connected property owners, has led to the popular shame campaign.

As you’ll see, there’s also a few safety issues. Here’s 2014’s Top 10:

The Green Hat

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Tianhe District, Guangzhou city in southern China’s Guangdong Province. Residents of a high-rise block of flats planted a delightful rooftop garden covering several windows and balconies.

The Birdcage

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Hankou city, central China’s Hubei Province. Residents liked the idea of a 4-storey-high birdcage over their rooftop. Netizens were impressed, Chengguan less so.

A Mini Town

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Xingnan city, central China’s Henan Province. An entire quadrangle house with an antique courtyard built atop a high-rise.

Sky Gardens

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Wuhan city, central China’s Hubei Province. On top of a 12-storey residential block, a two-storey garden. Yes, the whole villa.

A Decent Riverside Setting

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Jiangde city, eastern China’s Zhejiang Province. A quite lovely development of several hundred square meters of space. Residents built private gardens, with wraparound artificial streams, swimming pools, waterfront sun room and a large rockery.

The Skyway

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Nanning city, south-central China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Local residents connected their tower blocks. Enterprising, but dangerous.

A Golden Pavilion

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

South-western China, Chongqing city. Excluded residents weren’t happy about not being able to share this surprise pavilion atop a government office.

Outwards Is The New Up

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Shanghai. Residents “extended” their balcony into the sky above the street.

‘Gothic Dream’ Dovecote

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

Shanghai. Residents somehow survived for 10 years in several apartments built on top of another three-storey development.

The Warrior’s Helmet

Picture: City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, China

South-western China, Chongqing city. A restaurant added a samurai style hat to its rooftop in a bid to attract customers.

