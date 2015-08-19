Chinese authorities have linked 10 senior executives to the Tianjin blast

It rained in Tianjin. Picture: Getty Images

Chinese authorities have reportedly linked 10 senior executives to the warehouses explosions Tianjin, which killed 114 people and injured more than 700 on August 12.

The development published in The New York Times comes as the national anti-corruption agency said it was investigating the head of the country’s work safety regulator.

According to state-owned newspapers Yu Xuewei, chairman of the Dongjiang Port Rui Hai International Logistics Company and vice chairman Dong Shexuan have been detained, while others believed to be linked to the blast include the company’s president, Li Liang; the vice president, Cao Haijun; Song Qi, chief financial officer; Zhi Feng, general manager; Shang Qingsen, deputy general manager and head of security; and Liu Zhenguo, deputy general manager.

Six of the executives are reportedly being held at a Tianjin detention centre.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that the company’s license to handle hazardous chemicals ran out in November and was left expired until June.

There has been mounting anger among the public as the government continues to censor investigations into the incident.

57 people are still missing.

