Chinese Authorities Are Removing iPads From Store Shelves

Photo: Saina Silverman

China’s Administration of Industry and Commerce has started confiscating any iPads it finds for sale after the verdict of the Apple’s court case with Proview, reports DigiCha.A quick refresher — Apple bought the rights from a Chinese company called Proview to use the word “iPad,” but Proview claims that their agreement didn’t include the rights to do so in China. The courts agreed and now Chinese officials are enforcing it.



In order to stay ahead of the authorities, stores are supposedly taking iPads off their shelves, but customers will still be able to ask for an iPad and buy one that way.

