Chinese CPI For April Comes In Hot At 5.3%

Fresh out of the oven, Chinese CPI for April came in at 5.3%, which is above rumours and estimates ranging from 5.1% to 5.2%.



It’s down 0.1% from last month, but the bottom line is that reserve ratio hikes out the wazoo haven’t done much to slow inflation down, which actually just means we’ll probably see more.

Markets have yet to react meaningfully to the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.