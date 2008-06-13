Chinese Speakers Love Facebook, Turning Eggs

Facebook translates into a bunch of different languages, but Chinese isn’t one of them. But there are plenty of Chinese speakers on the site. At least that’s the impression we get after seeing that a Chinese app was the site’s “Most Active” this morning. We’re not sure what the app is called — Babelfish translates it to “Turn The Egg Novelly,”; a pal who can read Chinese says the app is a game called “new twist (or turn) egg machine.” UPDATE: Eagle-eyed Dan Frommer notes that the url for the app describes it as “Happy Capsules”



The app has about 16,000 daily active users, which is tame by Facebook standards. The top app, RockYou’s Super Wall, has about 2.5 million.

