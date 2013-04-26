CHART OF THE DAY: Chinese Politicians Are Ridiculously Wealthy

China has a major corruption problem.



“2013 will mark the most vigorous anti-corruption fight by the Chinese leadership in decades,” write the analysts at Deutsche Bank.

This initiative is expected to be bad news for China’s liquor suppliers, watch-makers, and food-service industry workers.

But it’ll be a big win for investor confidence.

In its new “Equity House View” report, Deutsche Bank includes this stunning chart showing how much more wealthy Chinese congressman are compared to American politicians. They cite it as a reason why so many are worried about corruption.

