Gorgeous Photos Of The Chinese Airports Putting America To Shame Right Now

China’s air system is absolutely booming, with around 200 airports constructed or planned in the past two decades.
These airports aren’t made out of plywood, either. Hong Kong and Beijing’s airports are ranked among the top 10 in the world for customer service.
Where does China get the money for infrastructure? They don’t start wars or hand out trillion dollar tax cuts.
A Chinese worker walks inside the cavernous hall of the No. 3 terminal of Beijing's Capital airport in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 7, 2007. According to a Chinese website, the 79.3-meter-high terminal covers an area of 986,000 square meters making it twice as large as the total area of terminal 1 and 2. The new terminal, being built at a cost of 25 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion), is part of efforts to double the airport's capacity to 60 million passengers a year in advance of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (AP Photo/EyePress) **CHINA OUT**
A worker rides an escalator during preparations at the new Terminal 3 building at Beijing Airport Tuesday Feb. 26, 2008. The terminal, which opens Friday, is a centrepiece project for the 2008 Olympics and is designed to relieve the overloaded airport's other two terminals and accommodate expected rapid growth in the number of visitors to Beijing. The huge, airy terminal will have 64 Western and Chinese restaurants, 84 retail shops, and a state-of-the-art-baggage handling system. Six airlines will begin flying into the terminal Friday, while others will switch over in March. (AP Photo/Greg Baker)
COMPARISON: The three airports serving New York City were ranked #7, #5, and #1 on JD Power's list of the WORST AIRPORTS IN AMERICA
Beijing Capital International Airport received a $3.2 billion expansion in time for the '08 Olympics
Hong Kong and Beijing airports ranked second among global airports for passenger satisfaction, according to Skytrax
Chinese airports will experience a 11.4 per cent increase in passengers and a 14 per cent increase in cargo
