'Transformers 4' Will Cast Chinese Actors By A Reality Show Competition

ParamountThe search for actors for “Transformers 4” just became interesting.



Paramount Pictures announced it will be casting Chinese roles for the next instalment in the franchise through a reality show in China.

“Transformers 4 Chinese Actor Talent Search” will be a talent competition with four winners—two of whom will have previous acting experience—receiving roles in the next film.

The four winners from the show will join other Chinese actors expected to be cast in the film.

At a press conference in Beijing Thursday, producer Lorenzo DiBonaventura said adding more Chinese actors to the film will help bring “the Chinese culture, Chinese traditions, and Chinese talent into the movie.”

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures announced that “Transformers 4” will be a Chinese co-production which will include filming in the China.

The series will begin airing in June in China.

Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci have been confirmed for the next film.

“Transformers 4” is slated for a June 27 release next year.

