HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'Chinatown' Screenwriter Robert Towne Is Selling His Manor-Style Estate In LA For $13 Million

Meredith Galante
“Chinatown” writer Robert Towne has listed his Pacific Palisades house for $12.995 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.The house, which is described as “magical” in the listing, features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The lawns and landscaping around the house are as impressive as the inside.

Towne, 77, won an Oscar for original screenplay in 1975 for “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson. He also wrote the screenplays for “Days of Thunder” (1990), “Mission Impossible: I” (1996) and “Mission Impossible: II” (2000).

Welcome to Luca Drive in the Pacific Palisades.

The restored English country-style mansion was built in 1926.

The house has 10,000 square feet of living space.

The living room has a wood ceiling with exposed beams.

Property records show Towne purchased the house in the 1980s for $2.495 million.

He's reportedly selling the home because he hopes to downsize.

The listing boasts the home gets a lot of natural light.

The dining room has unique green-coloured wood panels.

The media room can become pitch black when the floor-to-ceiling curtains are drawn.

We love the enclosed porch more than the dining room.

The chandelier is very elegant.

There's a quick spot to move inside in case it rains while you're entertaining outdoors.

There's a swing off the rose garden.

There's a swimmer's pool.

And a hot tub.

This backyard was really built for entertaining.

It looks so warm at night.

The house sits on three quarters of an acre, much of which is wooded.

Here's a better idea of how long the house is.

