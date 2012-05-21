HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'Chinatown' Screenwriter Robert Towne Is Selling His Manor-Style Estate In LA For $13 Million

Photo: Partners Trust

“Chinatown” writer Robert Towne has listed his Pacific Palisades house for $12.995 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.The house, which is described as “magical” in the listing, features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.



The lawns and landscaping around the house are as impressive as the inside.

Towne, 77, won an Oscar for original screenplay in 1975 for “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson. He also wrote the screenplays for “Days of Thunder” (1990), “Mission Impossible: I” (1996) and “Mission Impossible: II” (2000).

