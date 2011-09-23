Check Out The Crazy Foods You Can Buy In New York's Chinatown

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Every day in Chinatown, the markets on Mott St. between Canal St. and Hester St. are bustling.Chinatown locals, tourists from all over the world, and New Yorkers of every creed and colour come to shop, sight-see, and experience the scene.

Business Insider went down to Chinatown to take a look at the market and the oddities there.

Welcome to Chinatown, home of furry toys and strange sites.

The tour begins as we walk down Mott St. near Hester St. like this guy.

Store windows filled with dried fish, meat, and whatever that is in the corner.

Cheap fish for the adventurous.

Shoppers pick and choose from a wide, though often unsavory, selection of seafood.

All alone.

Things were better under the sea.

The art of bargain hunting and haggling is a well-respected custom in China and in Chinatown a tough shopper can bring down even the lowest prices.

Lobster for 5.49! At that price it is no surprise that this was a popular item for the afternoon.

But getting them out was kind of tricky.

The frogs, though cheaper, were not as popular.

After all, no one wants to mess with these guys.

Tourists flock to the area to check out the sights, sounds, and smells of the market.

No market would be complete without its fruits and vegetables.

At $15.00 a pound, these fungi are some of the most expensive items on the street.

Shoppers carefully inspect their goods before buying.

If it looks strange to him, this must be out of the ordinary.

What was so confusing about that?

Late afternoon is a popular time for the lao taitai's (Chinese colloquialism for older ladies) to do their shopping for dinner ingredients.

Taro is a popular ingredient in many Chinese dishes, including Dim Sum.

For some, the dried goods are a big draw.

American dried shrimp, though it doesn't look that American.

They may be dry and dead, but they still look like they could bite.

Dried squid, if that's what you fancy.

Not everyone appreciates the smell of the street.

And a day in the market can take its toll.

But, if you're still hungry after the experience, stop in one of the nearby restaurants for some roast duck, a Chinese delicacy.

