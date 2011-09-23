Check Out The Crazy Foods You Can Buy In New York's Chinatown

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Every day in Chinatown, the markets on Mott St. between Canal St. and Hester St. are bustling.Chinatown locals, tourists from all over the world, and New Yorkers of every creed and colour come to shop, sight-see, and experience the scene.
Business Insider went down to Chinatown to take a look at the market and the oddities there.
The art of bargain hunting and haggling is a well-respected custom in China and in Chinatown a tough shopper can bring down even the lowest prices.
Late afternoon is a popular time for the lao taitai's (Chinese colloquialism for older ladies) to do their shopping for dinner ingredients.
But, if you're still hungry after the experience, stop in one of the nearby restaurants for some roast duck, a Chinese delicacy.
