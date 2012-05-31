I Had My Own Chinatown Bus Horror Story Just This Week

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

News broke this morning that the Feds have shut down several Chinatown bus companies in a safety crackdown. After the trip I took this week I am not surprised.



The day before I traveled for the first time on the Chinatown bus Fung Wah, I was told that I should always sit on the driver’s side on the bus because if an accident were to occur, the driver would try to swerve in whatever direction that would be safest for him/her.

I arrived at the intersection of Canal and Bowery streets 30 minutes before my departure time like Fung Wah instructed on their Web site. I bought my ticket ahead of time for $15, but you can also purchase your ticket with cash at the window on location.

It turns out it didn’t matter that I was there ahead of schedule, because as the attendant lined us up alongside the curb, she kept saying we were waiting for the 11:30 bus even though we were all waiting for the 11 o’clock bus. It didn’t matter how much we corrected her of our departure time, she said “11:30” with such intensity, we all quickly realised that’s the time we’d be boarding. We would miss our scheduled bus that was pulling away at the very moment to wait for the next one — because she said so.

While waiting in line, clutching our tickets and belongings, a man started making his way down the curb cursing aloud as he walked. He was yelling angrily that his four-hour trip didn’t include air conditioning, and when he tried to get a refund, the woman at the window turned him away.

“Fung Wah does not take care of their customers,” he shouted, sweating in the 80-degree heat.

It would be a 200-mile ride, and I was ready with a pork bun, water bottle and headphones to help me drown out any babies crying.

When we finally boarded, the interior of the bus actually exceeded my expectations. I had heard so many repugnant stories that I had imagined the worst. I thought the seats would be falling apart, maybe a putrid smell and trash on the floor. Instead, the seats appeared clean, the smell was standard enough and an empty, red plastic bag was attached at the end of each row of seats for patrons to conveniently dispose their trash.

Before I knew it, we were speeding along I-95 a little fast for my preference, but, again, I had conducted my research beforehand and knew that the speeding was just another part of the adventure. The driver even stopped at a McDonald’s somewhere in Connecticut so that we could use the restroom, stretch out our legs and grab some chicken nuggets if we so wished. Then, we were on our way again.

I was asleep when I felt the bus stop. I was expecting the South Station bus terminal in Boston, but what I saw instead were stretches of highway ahead and behind us. We were on the side of I-95 and the driver hopped off quickly without a word to anyone else.

A passenger followed our driver outside and we heard some attempt of a conversation below the window. The passenger returned shortly and asked the group, “Does anyone know anything about mechanics on here?”

A couple of men started to shuffle outside. I followed them. According to Google Maps on my phone, we were near Vernon, Connecticut — about 50 miles from our destination.

Outside, everyone was huddled around the engine — it was smoking and some fluid was leaking from it. The driver was rapidly speaking Cantonese into his hands-free set. The men took turns using a pair of gloves, poking at the dusty wires. They poured anti-freeze into the engine, which seemed to come straight back out.

One passenger pulled a collection of zip ties from his backpack, which he started fastening around the different tubes in the engine. No matter what they did, the bus wouldn’t start. It was dead.

After what seemed like several phone calls, the driver informed us that another bus was on the way from Boston to come get us. As soon as he said it’d take about an hour, the crowd started getting rowdy and the passengers were growing angry at the driver who spoke very little English. They asked for their money back, which he replied something about not knowing.

At some point, an Ace Taxi van pulled in nearby, and told us that he’s able to take four passengers to Boston — a little more than an hour away — for $300. Some people agreed to pay the hefty fee. Around an hour later, another Ace Taxi van pulled up and pocketed another $300 from our desperate group.

Approximately two hours after we break down, another Fung Wah bus comes to our rescue with cold air blasting and an engine that sounded healthy enough. We were on our way again.

Seven hours after we departed from Manhattan’s Chinatown, we arrived at the bus station in Boston. I quickly collected my belongings and ran to go meet my awaiting party outside. I was exhausted.

I’m not sure if any of the patrons went through with trying to get their $15 refund, and I’m not trying to say that Fung Wah is completely blameless, but I do believe that anyone who has ever taken a Chinatown bus knows the risks involved. If they still decide to go through with their decision, it’s a gamble they should be willing to bet. If you’re willing to pay that little for travel fare, you should know there’s an uncertainty that’s involved.

Its customer volume is high and profit margins are low, but on my trip back from Boston, I also took the Fung Wah and it was just as packed as the bus I took to Boston. However, my returning adventure was pretty smooth and I arrived home at the expected time.

Would I take the Fung Wah ever again? I would say that it’s a huge possibility. I believe you get what you pay for, and for $15, you have to assume that there will be some unexpected bump in the road in your Chinatown bus adventure.

