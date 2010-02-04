China's Yingli Green Energy Will Shine At 2010 FIFA World Cup

Another reason we know Chinese solar companies mean business: When they can throw more than $100 million at sponsoring a sporting event.



Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy has become the first green energy company to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, GreenEnergyReporter reports.

Although the amount of the endorsement is unknown, “tier one” sponsorships start above the $100 million mark. Other sponsors include McDonalds, Budweiser and the Indian-owned Satyam IT services company.

As part of the deal, Yingli gets global marketing rights, including ticket and board advertising, and the right to showcase its solar products in the fan zones. The company logo will also be featured next to the World Cup Official Emblem.

