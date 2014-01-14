China's High Rollers Love Their Audis

China is the world’s largest auto market and it’s also home to over a million millionaires.

Understandably automakers, especially luxury automakers want a slice of that pie.

A new report from Nomura shows that German cars still dominate China’s luxury auto market, and that Audi comes out on top.

The Audi dominates in the entry-level luxury, mid-end luxury and luxury SUV market. In the premium luxury segment Mercedes Benz has the largest market share.

