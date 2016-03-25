If you think Mark Zuckerberg running through smoggy Beijing without a mask is bad, wait until you see the water

The internet was quick to shame Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for jogging through the smoggy streets of Beijing without a mask. But the reaction highlights an increasingly dangerous pollution crisis in China, not just with the air, but with the water as well.

