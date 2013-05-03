Here's What Is Different In China's Version Of 'Iron Man 3'

School children seen in the China-only version of ‘Iron Man 3.’

When “Iron Man 3” debuted in China Wednesday the film had extra bonus footage you won’t see outside the country.



But, don’t worry.

When the film hits U.S. theatres Fridays, you’ll be missing four extra minutes of added product placement.

In March, Marvel announced it would release a version of the movie exclusively in China that would feature extra scenes with more Chinese actors.

Marvel and Chinese distributor DMG entertainment collaborated to produce the film.

The additional scenes revolve around two Chinese actors, Xueqi Wang and Bingbing Fan. Wang is seen in all other versions of the film as Dr. Wu briefly.

Here’s what’s in the added scenes via The New York Times:

1. The film opens with the question: “What does Iron Man rely on to revitalize his energy?” Movie goers are then blasted with the words “Gu Li Duo,” a milk drink in the country.

Last year, Yili, the manufacturer of the drink withdrew baby formula tainted with mercury. Since then, the New York Times reports the Chinese government has been trying to calm parents about the safety of its milk products.

Wang is seen drinking a carton of Gu Li Duo on screen.

2. Fan appears as a nameless assistant to Dr. Wu while using Chinese medicine to aid Iron Man.

3. Chinese electronics maker TCL and industry giant Zoomlion make appearances.

4. Happy, cheering Chinese schoolchildren on a television with Iron Man.

The Hollywood Reporter says the response from China bloggers has been mixed with criticism aimed at the blatant use of advertisements in the film.

“The appearance of Yili [the manufacturers of the Gu Li Duo drink] is really shocking. And I don’t know what that Zoomlion [a brand name which appears in a China-only scene] was – and after an online search I realised it’s a heavy industry enterprise in China.”

Kotaku’s Eric Jou told Shanghaiist.com the version added nothing to the film:

“The Chinese version is a hot mess of poor planning. The addition of Fan Bingbing and Wang Xueqi does absolutely nothing to advance the flow and plot points of the movie, I mean, seriously who the f— comes to China for heart surgery?”

“Iron Man 3” debuted in China Wednesday to a record-breaking $2 million midnight premiere.

The film opens Friday in the U.S. Boxoffice.com projects it to earn $157 million opening weekend.

