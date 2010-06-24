China's So Confident In Its Recovery That It's About To Pull The Rug From Under The Steel Industry

The Chinese government seems confident enough in China’s economic recovery that it is willing to squeeze the less competitive players in its vast steel industry, again.



First we saw government efforts to cool the property market, then we’ve just heard about a potential yuan-dollar adjustment, and now the pressure is on steel.

The government plans to remove a key export subsidy, and it is making many steel producers fear potential losses in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Chinese Daily:

Rebates on hot-rolled coil and some cold-rolled coil and galvanised products will be removed starting July 15, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday. Currently, the rebates of hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil are 9 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Rebate removal to be hard on steel mills

China had actually boosted support for the steel industry in mid-2009:

This is the first move to reduce tariffs in three years. China raised steel export rebates to 9 per cent in June 2009, and the latest cuts were made on July 1, 2007.

“The price for hot-rolled coil is around $600 per ton, if the rebate is removed, the price will go up by $50 per ton, reducing Chinese steel products’ competitiveness in the global market,” said a sales manager from Hebei-based Ye-Steel.

Chinese steel mills began to cut product prices in June, signaling a market adjustment due to weak downstream demand.

While steel prices within China soared in April to their highest level since last August, they’ve now come off after the government began to try and cool the property market. The Chinese government has long sought to push consolidation in its steel industry, and to clear out the many small inefficient players, and this is now a continuation of this policy.

Thing is, the implications are a bit tricky to gauge. Added pressure is a good sign from the perspective that the Chinese government is confident enough in the strength of its economy to pull back a steel subsidy, yet should China’s steel industry be hit too hard it could be bad news for major commodities which feed steel such as iron ore and coking coal. There’s also of course the risk that far more damage is caused to the steel industry than the government intends.

