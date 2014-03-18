An Upside-Down House Is Being Built In An Old China Town

This upside-down house in an old canal town is set to become one of China’s newest tourist attractions. (via NBC.)

The house, in Fengjing Ancient Town south of Shanghai, has an upside-down exterior structure and interior layout, including furniture.

Fengjing Old Town is a town known for its ancient stone bridges, dating back to the time of the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

The house is slated to open to the public in April.

Here’s another look:

