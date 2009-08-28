China's Unicom To Sell Apple's iPhones

Finally!

HONG KONG (AP) — Phone company China Unicom Ltd. says it has reached a deal with Apple Inc. to sell iPhones in China.

Friday’s announcement says the phones are expected to be launched in the mainland market in the final quarter of this year.

Unicom gave no financial details and did not say how much the iPhone would cost.

The mobile phone industry has been closely watching to see when the long-delayed launch of the iPhone in the world’s biggest market would occur.

Unicom is one of three major state-owned phone carriers in China.

