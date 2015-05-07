The Chinese version of Shake Shack is coming to America

Ashley Lutz
Uncle sam's chicken sandwichUncle Sam’sUncle Sam’s offers creative, Chinese-inspired sandwiches at low prices.

The Chinese version of Shake Shack is coming to America.

Uncle Sam’s, which is based in Beijing, plans to open a restaurant on May 18 near the Empire State Building in New York City, reports Katie Little at CNBC.

The menu was “crafted by a consulting team led by a James Beard Award-winning chef,” Little writes.

The chain intends to compete with Shake Shack, The Real Deal reports.

Uncle Sam’s has two highly popular locations in Beijing.

Here are some of the sandwiches it will offer.

Signature burger (beef patty, mushrooms, oyster sauce, Swiss cheese).

Uncle sam's signature burgerUncle Sam’sUncle Sam’s signature burger.

888 burger (pork dumpling patty, Canadian bacon, Chinese BBQ Bacon, Sriracha mayo).

Uncle sam's 888 burgerUncle Sam’sThe 888 burger.

Beijing crispy chicken sandwich (sliced cucumber, hoisin glaze, scallions).

Beijing crispy chicken sandwich uncle sam'sUncle Sam’sThe crispy chicken sandwich.

And here’s the full menu:

Uncle sam's menuUncle Sam’s

Burger business is booming right now.

Shake Shack is planning a big expansion since it went public. And West Coast-based Habit Burger Grill is growing faster than Chipotle.

