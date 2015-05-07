Uncle Sam’s Uncle Sam’s offers creative, Chinese-inspired sandwiches at low prices.

The Chinese version of Shake Shack is coming to America.

Uncle Sam’s, which is based in Beijing, plans to open a restaurant on May 18 near the Empire State Building in New York City, reports Katie Little at CNBC.

The menu was “crafted by a consulting team led by a James Beard Award-winning chef,” Little writes.

The chain intends to compete with Shake Shack, The Real Deal reports.

Uncle Sam’s has two highly popular locations in Beijing.

Here are some of the sandwiches it will offer.

Signature burger (beef patty, mushrooms, oyster sauce, Swiss cheese).

888 burger (pork dumpling patty, Canadian bacon, Chinese BBQ Bacon, Sriracha mayo).

Beijing crispy chicken sandwich (sliced cucumber, hoisin glaze, scallions).

And here’s the full menu:

Burger business is booming right now.

Shake Shack is planning a big expansion since it went public. And West Coast-based Habit Burger Grill is growing faster than Chipotle.

