China's Travel Nightmare Begins

China is about to see one of the largest human migrations, as people travel home for the Lunar Year holiday.

Jan. 31 marks the beginning of Chinese New year, and some 3.62 billion people are expected to journey home during the 40-day Spring Festival that began Jan. 16.

Every year this places a huge burden on Chinese infrastructure. We rounded up some images that show just how busy it gets this time of the year in China.

Travellers wait for their train at a checkpoint in Shanghai.

Some of these train journeys can take upwards of 15 hours.

Scalping makes getting a train ticket harder and often people don’t get tickets at all.

If you think the trains are bad, there are expected to be about 80 million road trips a day.

Just because you have a ticket doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a seat. Many travellers are seen crowding the train floor.

And travellers use the floor of the train as a garbage receptacle. A passenger throws garbage on the floor of a train travel ling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou.

The online ticket booking website repeatedly crashed because of overwhelming demand.

